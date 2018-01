A broken down lorry is likely to result in a rural Derry road being closed all night, police have advised.

The PSNI has warned the Ballyhanedin Road outside Claudy has been closed between the Baranailt Road and the Muldonagh Crossroads.

The road was closed before 8 p.m. because of a broken down lorry.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight and into tomorrow morning, the PSNI said.