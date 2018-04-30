Brokenshire returns to cabinet as 'City Deal' minister five months after resignation as Secretary of State for the North

Less than five months after resigning as Secretary of State for the North on health grounds, James Brokenshire, has returned to the British cabinet as Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The former Northern Ireland Office (NIO) chief was replaced by the current incumbent Karen Bradley in January when it was revealed he required surgery to have a "small lesion" on his lung removed.

His appointment to the Housing, Communities and Local Government portfolio follows Amber Rudd's resignation as Home Secretary for misleading a parliamentary committee over Home Office 'enforced return' targets for immigrants, and Sajid Javid's appointment as her replacement.

Mr. Brokenshire, who was Secretary of State for the North for almost two years from July 2016, now takes over Mr. Javid's former responsibility for the roll-out of 'City Deals' in the North and Britain, for which Derry remains a candidate.