Brokenshire to be pressed on progress on City Deal for Derry

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion will ask London's local government minister, James Brokenshire, how Derry's Strategic Growth Plan, which was produced by the people of Derry, can be developed into a transformative City Deal for the city.

Ms. McCallion will meet the Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government to seek progress on a City Deal for the north west following last month’s invitation for a formal application from the British Chancellor Philip Hammond

Speaking ahead of the visit by the former Secretary of State for the North, she said: “Today, I will meet British Minister James Brokenshire to seek a progress update on the north west’s bid for a City Deal.

“Last month, the British Government ended their resistance to a formal commitment on a City Deal, following pressure from stakeholders across the north west region.

“This is a key element to unlocking the city’s unique circumstances and reaching its full potential as set out in the Strategic Growth Plan, produced by and for the people of the north west.

“Delivery of this plan will transform the north west region and begin to address decades of inequality and under-investment."

Last month in a visit to the North West, Mr. Hammond, said the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) would be leading the City Deal application process with input from the Treasury and Mr. Brokenshire's Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which is responsible for City Deal's in Britain.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's recently produced 'Strategic Growth Plan' that aims to increase the number of jobs in the city from 61,100 to 75,600 by 2032 will inform Derry's 'City Deal' application.



Ms. McCallion said: “We now have ambitious plans in place and I look forward to these now moving forward to the next stage of the City Deal process.

“When I last met the Minister, he recognised the huge potential that exists in Derry and I will again be pressing him to ensure there is no further delay in progressing a City Deal for the region.”