Brooke Park disabled bays being misused

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan and Councillor Patricia Logue have held a series of meetings with local council officials in relation to the misuse of disabled parking bays at Brooke Park.

The meetings came about following complaints over people ignoring the restrictions at the parking bays, located closed to the children’s play area and cafe facility in the historic park.

The new parking spaces were introduced as part of the £5.6m regeneration of Brooke Park, which reopened to the public in September 2016.

Commenting on the problems being experienced, Karen Mullan MLA said: “I was contacted by a number of people whose family members have disabled parking badges, but when visiting Brooke Park they could not get parked as the designated spaces were filled with cars that were not displaying the relevant parking permit.

“As a regular user of the park I am aware this is an ongoing issue.

“I met with council officials and requested more signage and for the park wardens to work with users to encourage them to respect the spaces that have been reserved for those who require them.”

She added: “It is shocking that people who don’t need the space are taking away the opportunity for those with a disability to be able to enjoy the park and cafe.”

Councillor Patricia Logue meanwhile, said: “I have raised this issue on a number of occasions and after attending the Pensioners Parliament event in the Guildhall a number of older people highlighted the problem to me also.

“I again raised this with the council and I am calling on them to take a pro-active approach to deal with the issue,” Colr. Logue added.