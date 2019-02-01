Brooke Park’s iconic ‘Dead Elm’ to be felled

One of the city’s best known and most photographed trees is to be removed in the spring for health and safety reasons as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Tree Management Programme.

The old Elm tree in Brooke Park was killed by Dutch Elm Disease over 10 years ago, caused by a fungus which blocks the water transport system in a tree causing the braches to wilt and die.

It is spread by elm bark beetles that burrow their way into the dying tree and lay eggs.

Rather than felling it at that time, Council has actively monitored the condition of the dead tree and carried out successive crown reductions.

The tree was the centrepiece of ‘Dead On’ - a Void Gallery sound artwork by Locky Morris in 2013 and stands before the stunning backdrop of St Eugene’s Cathedral and the wider cityscape.

Council’s Tree and Woodland Officer Brendan Garthwaite is responsible for the management of all Council owned trees and woodlands.

He explained that the decision was made to remove the tree as it has now reached the end of its natural life, even as a standing structure.

“We have been closely monitoring the tree’s condition for some time and unfortunately its condition has continued to deteriorate with several major cracks beginning to appear in the dead branches of the crown.

“We manage the trees in Brooke Park to ensure they are kept in good condition and to sustain their presence.

“We appreciate the affection that exists for the tree locally but we have had to take the decision to act and remove it in the interests of public safety.”

The old tree is located near the site of the original Gwynn’s Institute - the former home for orphaned boys that was demolished in 1986 and is now the location of the Brooke Park pavilion café.

In the explanatory notes that accompanied Mr. Morris’ ‘Dead On’ exhibition at the Void in 2013 the plant is referred to as an iconic fixture of the historic public space.

“The tree, an elm (something of the star of the park and like all stars more appreciated after death) was killed by Dutch Elm Disease, caused by the fungus Ophiostoma novo-ulmi,” it was observed.

“It is a type of disease known as a vascular wilt because the fungus blocks the vascular (water transport) system, causing the branches to wilt and die.

“It is spread by elm bark beetles Scolytus multistriatus. The beetles burrow their way into the dying or dead tree, the female laying eggs and adults, carrying the Dutch Elm pathogen emerge into the world to find new victims nearby.

“Drilling and boring has been at the essence of Morris’s approach to Dead On mimicking the bark beetle’s invasion on the conscious and subconscious level. Many of us have a terror of drilling, often caused by the fear of the dentist’s drill, so much so that we’d rather endure the pain of toothache than go to the dentist,” the notes added.

