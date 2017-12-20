Brooke Park wheelchair friendly play equipment to open in Spring 2018

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed a new wheelchair friendly play area in Brooke Park will open next Spring.

Contractors Allplay Ireland Ltd. completed the installation of the equipment earlier this month but the weather dependent installation of supporting infrastructure cannot be completed until March 2018.

Parks Development Manager Colin Kennedy said: “The assembly and installation of the new play equipment is now complete and the wheelchair friendly play area will be open to the public in the Spring once the new turf is established within the play area.”

Mr. Kennedy explained the winter conditions were to blame.

“The ground works are weather dependent but will be completed as soon as is possible to allow the public to access the new equipment.”