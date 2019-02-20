Brooke Scullion to perform live for return of Strabane Market

County Derry singer and guitarist Brooke Scullion, who has opened concerts for the likes of country legend Nathan Carter, will be playing live this Friday at the first Strabane Market of 2019.

The Strabane Market will be returning to Butcher Street car park on Friday, February 22 from 11am to 5pm.

The ever popular market, organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, will feature the usual wide variety of traders such as Crepes N Coffee, Kennedy Bacon, Bake N Joy, Coffee & Cream, Katie’s Cakes and Bakes and Bubbleicious Derry Ltd offering fresh foods and bespoke handcrafted products.

Brooke Scullion is a qualified singing teacher who is currently studying Drama at the Magee campus of Ulster University. As well as opening concerts for the likes of Nathan Carter, Brooke has sang alongside Barry Kirwan and Niamh McGlinchey, and has supported Malachy Cush and Joanne Cash. She has also been a lead actress in the local productions of Sister Act, Fame and Mama Mia and has appeared in the musicals Hairspray and Wicked.

Nicolle Walters, DCSDC Market Development Officer, expects that the live performance by Brooke will give the first Strabane Market of 2019 an extra dimension.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our traders back to the Butcher Street car park after a short break over January and we’re expecting them to be really busy – with Brooke sure to prove an added attraction,” she said.

“Brooke is a fantastic singer who is making a name for herself as a star of the future – and she’ll be performing from 12 noon to 3pm at the market.”

The Strabane Market takes place on the last Friday of every month and welcomes the best of local artisan traders, offering visitors a family-friendly shopping experience.

For further information on the Strabane Market visit http://www.derrystrabane.com/Markets

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whatsonderrystrabane/ or follow us on Twitter @DSMarkets