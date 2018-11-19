Brutal shootings attempts to exert coercive control: Hamilton

Two paramilitary-style shootings in Derry in three days have been condemned as brutal attacks designed to exert coercive control over local communities.

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton, condemned the shootings in Ballymagroarty and Creggan as the actions of criminal gangs.

She was speaking after a man in his 30s was shot a number of times at a house in Rinmore Drive on Friday night just days after a man in his 30s was shot in the legs in Gogarty Close.

She said: These attacks must be condemned by all of us. The brutal attacks that took place on Wednesday in Ballymagroarty and on Friday night in Creggan have no place in a city that is trying to move forward.

“It is clear that the criminal gangs responsible for these brutal assaults have absolutely no concern for people living in these areas and that their only wish is to exert coercive control.

"My thoughts are with the victims of these shootings. I would urge anyone with information on these crimes to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”