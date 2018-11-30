Budding filmmakers commended at Foyle Film Festival Showcase

Young filmmakers gathered in Brunswick Moviebowl recently for the annual Foyle Film Festival Moving Image Arts Showcase, in association with CCEA.

Since 2003 the awards have given a platform to the inspiring work produced by students from across Northern Ireland undertaking the Moving Image Arts subject. Each shortlisted film was selected by a panel of industry experts.

Clara McHugh and Oisín-Tomás Ó Raghallaigh, both pupils of Holy Cross College, Strabane, received joint third place in the A2 Best Film Category, with their respective films ‘Do You Wanna Play?’ and ‘Green Liquorice.’ The success for Holy Cross College continued with Ciaran Patton taking home first place in the GCSE Best Animated Film Category for his short ‘Popping The Question’ and Josh Dolan receiving joint 2nd place in the GCSE Best Film Category for ‘The Package.’ Jack Foley, from St. Columb’s College, received third place certificate in AS Best Animated Film Category and his teacher, Orla Gallagher, received the award on his behalf.

Bernie McLaughlin, Foyle Film Festival Director and Programmer said: “This year marks the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Moving Image Arts Showcase, in association with CCEA, and sponsored by City of Derry Crystal. To celebrate this important milestone, the festival has introduced the Moving Image Arts Programme at this year’s Shorts To Features Conference. The programme aims to give a platform to successful students to screen their work and network with top film industry professionals. The festival looks forward to featuring the work of Moving Image Arts Students in future years.”

Bernard McCloskey, Head of Education at NI Screen and chair of the judging panel commented: “I’d like to add a personal note of congratulations to all the students whose film and animation work has featured in this year’s Moving Image Arts Awards. The high standard of creativity on show has demonstrated yet again the breadth and depth of talent taking part in this exciting qualification. The skills acquired by Moving Image Arts students in ideas generation, production planning, team leadership and project management have been commented on by industry leaders who recognise the immense value it provides for those young people wanting to develop careers in this fast growing and dynamic industry.”