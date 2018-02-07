Build is back and bigger than ever for 2018

The countdown is on to the North West’s biggest ever housebuilding expo following the launch of ‘Build18’ in Donegal.

With a new look for 2018, Build will take place on the weekend of March 24 and 25 at Newtowncunningham Business Park.

Proudly supported by AIB, Build18 is designed for anyone building, renovating or extending their property - whether first time self-builders or experienced multi-site developers.

This year’s event will give house builders free access to essential information from even more leading experts.

Build18 will offer house builders a unique opportunity to get free advice from trusted, local professionals who can walk them step by step through the entire build process – and all under one roof.

Build team leader Darren Donaghy, from Donaghy Safety Training, says the expo is a one-off opportunity in 2018 for anyone considering building, renovating, buying, selling or moving in Donegal to “get a head start with the right advice”.

He adds: “Build is back and it’s bigger than ever before for 2018. Attending Build18 will be a must for anyone planning to build, thinking of planning to build, renovating, extending or moving home.

“The Build team is made up of local business people who want to help local people make the right decisions to ensure their project runs smoothly. We are delighted to be, once again, backed by our main sponsors AIB and this year we have more than 40 exhibition spaces inside and outside at our new venue in Newtowncunningham Business Park.”

Mr Donaghy adds: “All Build18 exhibitors are proven and trusted experts and have been carefully chosen based on their expertise in their respective fields. We have admitted only one expert per sector in order to cover the entire range of knowledge required for a build project - from inception to inhabitation and beyond.”

Sally-Ann Mullholland, Head of Homes, AIB Donegal, said: “We’re delighted to engage with attendees at Build 18. AIB wants to help our customers achieve their dreams and ambitions, and building a home is such a high priority for our customers. Self-build is a big part of our mortgage offering in Donegal and that’s why it’s important for AIB to be a part of this event. Our experts will be on hand to speak with anyone building, renovating or improving their homes and to illustrate the mortgage and loan options available at AIB.”

Entry to both the event and the Build18 prize draw is free.

Build18 will open at Newtowncunningham Business Park on Saturday, March 24 from 10am to 4pm, and on Sunday, March 25, from 12pm to 4pm.

For further information, log on to buildireland.org