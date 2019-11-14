Bulky lift in Ballymagroarty, Hazelbank and Coshquin

Sinn Féin Foyleside Councillor Mickey Cooper has announced that he has arranged a bulky lift scheme in conjunction with the Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership from Ballymagroarty to Coshquin over three days next week.

Col. Cooper said he hoped the initiative would help to reduce incidents of fly tipping and increase recycling rates.

“I would encourage residents in these areas to avail of this scheme and dispose of any unwanted furniture, household items and electrical items.

“The collection is focused on white goods and other items. There is a standard list of items which are not included in these bulky lifts and can I emphasise that black bin rubbish will not be collected.

“If anyone has any queries they can contact me on 07743175709.”

Full list of areas covered:

Tuesday 19th November

Ballymagroarty area:

O’Nuallain Crescent/Yeats Court/Joyce Court/Synge Court/Drumlaheen Crescent/Sheelin Park/Corrib Court/Dunluce Court/Stephens Court/Mangan Court/Charlton Court/Kavanagh Court/O’Donnell Avenue/O’Connor Court/Shaw Court/Goldsmith Court/O’Casey Court/Swift Court/Ennis Place/O’Riada Court/John Field Place/Harty Court/Rafferty Court/Macniece Court/Macgill Court/Allingham Close/Merriman Court/Gogarty Close/Friel Close

Wednesday 20th November

Hazelbank Area

Beallachmór Lower/ Beallachmór/Drummard Park/Drummard Close/Rosskeen Park/Hillfort Road/Farland Way/Barr’s Lane/Inchview/Shanreagh Park/Marianus Park

Thursday 21st November

Hazelbank & Coshquin Area

Springtown Close/Springtown Court/Hawthorne Grove/Hawthorne Drive/Hawthorn Way/Derrymore/Sherriff’s Glen/St Eithne’s Park/Benview Road and Estate