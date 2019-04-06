Bulky lift to tackle mews lane dumping

The illegal dumping of rubbish in mews lanes continues to cost the people of the city thousands of pounds per annum and is both an environmental hazard and an eyesore for residents.

That’s according to Sinn Féin environmental spokesperson, Councillor Sharon Duddy, who has appealed to householders in the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street, Creggan and Fountain areas to use a bulky lift organised by TRIAX in conjunction with the Council over the next two weeks.

Though Derry City & Strabane District Council does not own mews lanes - the deeds are normally held by either unknown and difficult to trace successors in title, individual property owners or property developers - the local authoirty often receives requests to clean them up.

DC&SDC has tried a number of initiatives, including leaflet drops and CCTV surveillance, to try to clampdown on the problem.

Councillor Duddy said: “One of the biggest ongoing issues affecting areas across the city with mews lanes is the illegal dumping of rubbish.

“This dumping is costing the council thousands of pounds in cleans up and is an environmental hazard. It is also terrible when residents have invested a lot in their homes and someone decides its okay to dump a load of rubbish at their back gate in the middle of the night.”

Colr. Duddy said this was totally unfair to residents and unacceptable when bulky lift services were being offered free of charge.

“The rubbish being illegally dumped in these locations is nothing but a blot on the landscape and an environmental hazard. There is absolutely no excuse for this to be occurring.

“Over the next two weeks a major bulky lift scheme is underway throughout the TRIAX area .

“Most homes will have received a leaflet telling them of the date and time of the collection and what items can be left out. This is a free service,” said Colr. Duddy.