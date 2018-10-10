Buncrana, Moville and Muff to benefit from regeneration funding

Three towns and villages across Inishowen are benefit from €100,000 each to develop a range of regeneration programmes.

Buncrana, Moville and Muff have each been confirmed as recipients of the new government funding for an expanded regeneration programme.

A girl from a local school plays the fiddle during the recent Fleadh Cheoil Dh�n na nGall in Moville. DER2018GS016

Three grants of €100,000 have been allocated for enhancements of the environment and streetscape in Muff; a music and creative hub in Moville; and refurbishment of the tourism office in Buncrana. These areas are among 11 areas of Donegal to share funding of €1.1million, Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed.

“This is a phenomenal return from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme - a massive investment in our communities. Eleven towns and villages across Donegal will be celebrating today,” Mr he said. “A week ago we had Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring in the county to show him just where the money was needed – we are delighted with the result. To get a return like this on the expanded scheme is huge for our local communities.

“This money will make a massive difference to quality of life, for young people especially, it will revitalise communities and make them more welcoming places to live, work and socialise and it will sustain the unique vibrancy that you only get in our county.”

Inishowen Colr. Bernard McGuinness said: “The idea of a creative hub is brilliant for a place like Moville and this €100,000 is deserved backing for the inspiration of Clodagh Warnock and the Ceolan Community Group to put an old bank to good use and put on classes for more than 100 local kids.”

Colr. Mickey Doherty said: “Muff Community Development will make sure this €100,000 goes a long way to enhancing the village and making it somewhere people are proud to live and raise families. Funding of this scale in our community is going to leave a legacy. It’s a huge success.”

Michelle McKenna, Fine Gael party member in Inishowen, added: “Credit should go to the Buncrana Chamber of Commerce for spotting a need for a refurbished tourism office in the town and there’s no doubt that €100,000 will ensure that the space becomes a focal point in the town.

“Along with all the repaired roads in Inishowen and the €3million Cockhill Bridge which An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opened last month and the €10million invested flood damaged roads in Inishowen its time to start building on investment and spread the success of the Wild Atlantic Way even further.”