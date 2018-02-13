Buncrana quizzer Cathal plays part in glorious University Challenge defeat with Kafka and Twin Peaks knowledge

Buncrana quizzer Cathal McDaid starred in Ulster University's glorious defeat to St. John's College, Cambridge, during their televised University Challenge quarter final contest, which aired on BBC 2 on Monday.

Mr. McDaid, a mature English Literature student, contributed to a thrilling comeback in what at one point in the first half of the contest looked like turning into an extremely one-sided affair.

Dauntingly, St. John's scored 150 points unanswered and Ulster were looking worried as their University of Cambridge rivals raced into a massive lead.

Their duck was broken, however, when Co. Down native Matthew Milliken correctly identified a recording of 'Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)' sung by Ella Fitzgerald as a Cole Porter tune and the comeback was suddenly on.

Mr. McDaid chipped in with a series of important interventions, buzzing in to inform quiz master Jeremy Paxman that 'Josephine, the Singer' was the final work of fiction published by Franz Kafka before his death, and recognising that a still of U.S. actors Kyle McLachlan and Lara Flynn Boyle referenced David Lynch's hit series 1990s TV series 'Twin Peaks.'

Coincidentally, Derry was one of the answers on Mr. Paxman's score cards during the clash.

Ulster were well-equipped to identify the city as the most remote of five urban areas of the North that have official city status as their comeback continued.

Notwithstanding their second half rally the local team were unable to reduce St. John's lead and were ultimately defeated 185 to 130.

Although they were beaten Ulster live to fight another day.

They have another chance to remain in the competition but must win in their next quarter final clash to avoid elimination.