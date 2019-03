Residents from the Strand to Coshquin are encouraged to come along to Da Vinci’s Hotel to receive an update on the Department for Infrastructure’s proposals to widen the Buncrana Road.

“The public exhibition will display and summarise the work carried out so far, provide details of the emerging design and outline the next steps in the development of the scheme,” DfI have explained.

The public information will take place between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.