Buncrana Road plan update within weeks

The daily congestion at the two lane bottleneck that is the Buncrana Road was exacerbated by wintry conditions this week but progress on widening the road have been continuing behind the scenes.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed to the ‘Journal’ the public will get a chance to look at updated proposals for the multi-million pound A2 corridor within weeks.

Plans to widen the thoroughfare to a four lane road between the Pennyburn and Skeoge roundabouts and to dual carriageway standard between the Skeoge roundabout and the Elagh Business Park are well advanced.

However, residents of the Farren Park, Ardnashee and lower Culmore Road want assurances potential access and ‘rat-running’ issues are addressed before spades bite the earth.

A DfI spokesman said: “Following on from the feedback from the last public information day held in May 2018, the Department has been carrying out further design and development work on the A2 Buncrana Road improvement scheme. A further public information day is proposed in the spring, details of which have yet to be finalised.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Cooper said: “I have asked DfI to host a further public info session on A2 plans.

“I am hoping the revised plans will take account of the concerns of residents in Farren Park and Ardnashee raised at previous meetings.

“They were concerned that the original plans put on display at a public event last year showed a through road in their area linking the Buncrana Road to Culmore Road.”