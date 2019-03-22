Buncrana’s Sequin Cinderella Boutique is voted ‘Boutique of the Year’

A Buncrana boutique is the talk of the country after being named in a public vote as the best in Ireland.

Sequin Cinderella Boutique, run by Nicola McLaughlin at Buncrana’s Main Street and online, beat off competition from scores of boutiques to win the hotly-contested RSVP Magazine Boutique of the Year.

In a post on their social media page, the magazine said: “After compiling a list of the most chic and trendy clothing stores in Ireland that every fashionista should visit, we then asked the RSVP readers to vote for their favourite boutique. We got thousands of votes and hundreds of comments but the winner has been chosen. Sequin Cinderella Boutique in Buncrana was voted the number one boutique in Ireland according to RSVP readers.”

Speaking to the ‘Journal, Nicola, who opened the boutique almost three years ago, said the win “hasn’t sunk in yet.” She told how she had been out celebrating her mother’s birthday when she returned home to see the post announcing she had won.

Nicola added how she was delighted to even be nominated alongside many long-established brands across the country.

“When I saw the boutiques I was listed alongside, I thought: ‘What am I even doing here?” I never in a million years expected to win it. And the fact it was a public vote makes it even better. I’m delighted and still in total shock.”

Nicola sells to all over Ireland,as well as internationally and said she also gets “massive support” locally across Inishowen and the North West. She thanked everyone “so much” for that support and for also voting for her.

RSVP magazine told how the boutique’s fans include some of the biggest influencers in the country and Nicola, who is a blogger herself, said she strives to provide affordable fashion for all sizes.

She added how she hoped the award would also bring attention to Buncrana and Inishowen.