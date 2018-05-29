Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative launch 2018 competition plan

Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative have officially launched their 2018 Tidy Towns competition season.

A special launch event was held in the Lake of Shadows Hotel, Buncrana on Saturday evening.

Spokesperson for Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative, Sinéad Ní Bhroin said said that the volunteers involved have been hard at work, ahed of the arrival of the national Tidy Towns judges in the coming weeks.

Sinéad Ní Bhroin said: “Our volunteers have been hard at work over the last number of weeks preparing the town for the Tidy Towns Competition judges arrival next month. “BTTI submitted our competition submission this week – a 30-page full colour brochure detailing the array of projects we have undertaken over the last 12 months, a detailed route for judges with pull out map and our Three-Year Plan. We have painted numerous public building exteriors, maintained various public spaces, held our Young Environmentalist of the Year and Best Kept Residential Garden and Business competitions, undertaken a number of biodiversity projects and installed over 100 additional flowers boxes throughout the town.”

The three-year plan devised by Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative includes a range of projects, with a focus on the ‘Pollinator Plan’ which has recieved high praise in previous years. “Our Three-Year-Plan also includes a number of projects of special note with a particular focus on our Pollinator Plan work in conjunction with town Gardener George McDermott and Donegal County Council.

“We are so grateful to George who always goes above and beyond the call of duty for us,” said Ms. Ní Bhroin.

Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative has taken home a gold medal in the national Tidy Towns competition for three years in a row.

“Buncrana Tidy Towns are three-time gold medal winners - in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“We could not have increased our points year on year without the support of our community, local businesses and the workers and management of Donegal County Council. We are really grateful to local photographer Adam Rory Porter for use of his beautiful photographs of Buncrana for our competition submission, to Miss Ireland Lauren McDonagh a proud Buncrana woman for endorsing our work in the plan. We would also like to thank Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District Councillor Jack Murray, Wild Inishowen and to our principal Sponsors SuperValu Buncrana. This year will mark our 20th year entering the Tidy Towns competition. We have high hopes that this is going to be our best year yet,” she added.