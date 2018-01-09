Buncrana to Burnfoot road is closed due to RTC

The road from Buncrana to Burnfoot is closed due to a road traffic collision at Duffy’s Garage Lisfannon.

Local diversions in place (not suitable for HGV’s) – from Buncrana via Aghilly Road to Tullydish Road on to the Back Hill Roads to the Half Way at Tooban.

All HGV’s to divert via Buncrana to Carndonagh to Quigley’s Point to Muff.

Donegal County Council is currently erecting signage.

It is expected that this road will be open this evening at 5pm.

Donegal County Council would like to thank motorists for their co-operation and patience during this incident.