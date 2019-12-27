Burglars destroy children's Christmas party props and torch youth equipment in heartless Derry attack

Burglars destroyed children's Christmas party props and torched a vehicle containing outdoor equipment used by young people during a heartless attack on a community association premises in Derry just before Christmas.

The attack occurred at the Currynierin Community Association last weekend.

"Over the weekend of December 20-22 unknown people broke into the premises of Currynierin Community Association in Ridgeway Drive, Currynierin," reported the CCA.

"The building was ransacked, Christmas decorations and props from the children's Christmas party destroyed, and a vehicle containing a large amount of outdoor equipment used to provide youth programmes for community members was set alight," the association added.