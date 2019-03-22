Burglars steal items of 'significant sentimental value' in Derry raid

Burglars have stolen items of significant sentimental value during a break-in in Derry.

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of the burglary at residential premises at the Ashgrove Park area of Altnagelvin on Wednesday, 20.

Detective Constable Galbraith said: “Sometime between 6.45 p.m. and 8 p.m., it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. A quantity of jewellery was taken during the incident, which is of significant sentimental value to the owners of the property.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1435 20/3/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”