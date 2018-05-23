Burglars take five poker machines in Derry pub raid

Five poker machines were stolen from a pub during a raid in the early hours of Monday.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the burglary on the Culmore Road.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “It was reported that sometime between 3.40 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday morning, entry was gained to the premises and five gaming machines stolen.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, particularly a white transit van which was sighted in the area around the time, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting 180 21/5/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”