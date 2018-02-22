Burglary at well-known Fahan restaurant

Gardai in Inishowen are appealing for information following a burglary at a well-known Fahan restaurant.

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern told the ‘Journal’ the burglary at the Railway Tavern and Firebox Grill occurred between 2am and 3am on Monday, February 19th and was reported to Gardai at 8am that morning,

A side door of the premises had been forced open and two safes and till drawers containing sums of cash were removed. These have not yet been recovered.

Gardai are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of the premises on Sunday night and Monday morning. They have also asked anyone who may come across any discarded safes or till drawers to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 00353749320540.