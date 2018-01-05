Burning rag thrown from window may have caused fire, police believe

Police think a burning rag thrown out a window may have caused a fire at a block of flats in Derry city centre.

Detectives have made a fresh appeal for information about a fire in the Little James Street area on Thursday, December 21.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report of the fire at Kular Court just after 2:00am.

"Police attended the scene, along with the NIFRS. A number of residents were evacuated at the time and the fire caused substantial damage to one flat, however, thankfully, no one was injured.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Kular Court area in the early hours of that morning and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about this incident, to contact police.

"A potential line of enquiry is that someone discarded a burning rag out of a flat window, sometime around 12:30-12:45 am which may have then landed on something causing it to catch fire.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 117 of 21/12/17.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."