Burt to Bridgend surfacing works to run for six weeks

Donegal County Council has announced that surfacing works will take place on the N13 between Burt Chapel and the border at Bridgend from July 30, for six weeks.

The works, which will end on September 7, will involve replacing the traffic management, surface course replacement, drainage works and road lining.

There will be a special speed limit of 60 kph applied to this section for the duration of the works.

Diversion will be in place for the Derry/ Inishowen bound traffic via the R239 (Slab Road) and the main N13 will still be open to Letterkenny bound traffic from Bridgend.