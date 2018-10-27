Bus crash flattens wall outside Sinn Féin office

The wall outside Sinn Féin's main constituency offices in Derry has been flattened in an overnight accident.

Sinn Féin believe a bus crashed into it.

Councillor Kevin Campbell said: "We received a number of calls on Saturday morning from local residents to say part of the wall of our constituency offices on the New Road had been badly damaged in an early morning accident.

“I understand that the accident involved a bus and that a number of people were on board at the time.

“It must have been a very frightening experience for the everyone involved and I hope anyone injured makes a quick recovery."