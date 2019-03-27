Bus turning circle planned for accident black spot in Culmore

Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe McKnight has welcomed the decision by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to make a vesting order for a bus turning circle close to Thornhill.

She said: “Back in October 2018 following an accident involving a young girl I initiated discussions with Road Service and Translink to lobby for just such a safety measure in the vicinity of this accident.

“I believe this is the right decision in the interests of students and other pedestrians and road users and I look forward to the vesting process being carried out quickly and to the eventual benefit of all concerned including the landowner.

“I commend Road Service and Translink for the helpful and positive approach they took to this issue when I approached them.”