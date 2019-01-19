Business leaders say Saturday night bomb could have cost many lives

Business leaders have said it's fortunate no-one was killed or injured when a bomb was exploded in the middle of Derry city centre on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce said: “The Chamber strongly condemns this incident on Bishop Street which could have cost many lives this evening.

"The disruption that will be felt by local businesses and traders is unacceptable and we must not let this impact negatively upon the city.”

Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: " We understand that all the hospitality businesses in the local area have been evacuated after the incident.

"This has to be condemned in the strongest terms taking place on a Saturday evening when many people are out enjoying themselves.

"The loss of trade for the local hospitality sector and the impact this will have on tourism and the local economy benefits no-one."