Bertie O'Neill's in Bridgend closing down

A much loved newsagents in Bridgend, Co. Donegal is closing down after 65 years.

O'Neill's newsagents was once the one-stop shop for Derry people travelling to Donegal.

The shop, known locally as Bertie's, was also popular with anglers as they sold an array of fishing tackle and bait.

Some locals and Derry people were shocked when they heard the news.

"I can't believe Bertie O'Neill's is closing," said one local resident.

"I tried to buy as much as I could from them and their 99s (ice-cream) were amongst the best in the county," added the local woman.

O'Neill's would have been where many Derry people flocked to on a Saturday to buy a ticket for the Irish Lotto draw.