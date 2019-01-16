Brexit vote: McDonald urges Taoiseach to ‘stand firm on backstop’

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has warned that Ireland’s people, economy and peace process all need to be protected in the wake of British politicians rejecting the Brexit deal with the European Union last night.

Teachta McDonald has now called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to stand firm on the backstop following the crushing defeat of Theresa May’s deal, with MPs rejecting it by more than two to one on Tuesday night.

Speaking after she attended a briefing on the contingency plans from Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday, Mary Lou McDonald said: “The contingency plans place a heavy emphasis on East-West relations and arrangements but the situation regarding Ireland remains unchanged.

“Ireland’s people, Ireland’s economy and Ireland’s peace process all need to be protected as we go forward now.

“The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste and our partners at a European level need to stand firm and not move away from or attempt to dilute the backstop.

“We need to say clearly to the British that if they wish to Brexit then that’s a matter for themselves but any Brexit agreement needs to recognise, understand and protect the people, the economy and the peace process on this island.”