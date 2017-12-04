Chinese officials told of Derry’s major plans

A host of local dignitaries gathered at the Guildhall at the weekend to welcome Chinese Provincial and Municipal leaders as part of the delegation visiting the city.

The Chinese officials were in the north for the UK-China Regional Leaders’ Summit.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Maolíosa McHugh hosted a special reception for the five members of the delegation representing the City of Dalian, led by Vice-Mayor Lu Lin on Sunday.

Local MP Elisha McCallion, joined the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and local party leaders in welcoming the delegates. Discussions centred on building links between the two cities.

They were later joined by leading figures in local business and education, who spoke to delegates about shared interests and the North West’s attractive proposition as a base for global business.

Council’s Chief Executive John Kelpie gave the visitors an insight into the ambitious plans for growth. “We have been working to establish strong international links with locations such as Boston Massachusetts, Philadelphia, and the City of London and now we are turning our attentions to the East as part of our outreach to foreign direct investors,” Mr Kelpie said.

“The City is fast becoming a learning hub, and as our academic institutions at Ulster University and North West Regional College continue to forge ahead with plans for growth, we have much to offer in terms of education and skills. Coupled with our focus on entrepreneurship and our growing expertise in areas such as the digital and advanced manufacturing industries, we have many common interests which can form the basis of a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the city of Dalian.”