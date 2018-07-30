‘City Deal must be ambitious’ - McCallion

Any City Deal for Derry must be ambitious and of such a scale that it makes a significant impact on redressing disadvantage and inequality across the North West, Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said.

It was confirmed last week that Derry would be invited to submit proposals to be included in the City deal programme and Elisha McCallion today met with the British Secretary of State to discuss the next steps.

“While last week was a breakthrough and came about as a result of a lot of hard work and pressure from right across the board, in many ways the real work starts now,” the Foyle MP said.

“A City Deal can help fund the Strategic Growth Plan produced by and for the people of the north west. And it has the potential to be transformative for this region but only if it is suitably ambitious and of a large enough scale.

“We do have ambitious plans in place and I look forward to these now moving forward to the next stage of the City Deal process.

“However, I also made it very clear to the British Secretary of State that we need to see real and tangible progress in terms of redressing the legacy of inequality and under-investment seen in the North West.”