Culmore included in Village Scheme

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the news that Culmore has been chosen as part of the Village Renewal Scheme. The Scheme is being delivered under the Rural Development Programme by Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership.

This will see Cluster Village Plans being drawn up with local residents and community and sports groups across the area.

Councillor Duffy said: “This is an excellent opportunity for the community to identify and plan for its future development, and ensuring that much needed services and projects are contained within a specific plan that can be then used by the area to draw down funding opportunities and get some of these projects delivered.”

She added: “There will be an opportunity for local residents to feed into this process through a questionnaire. This will be shared online and through local sports groups.

“I would like to encourage as many residents as possible to get involved and have your say.”

The Village Renewal Scheme will provide financial support primarily for the drafting of integrated village plans and also for the renewal of rural villages through those plans. The project is aiming to address rural dereliction and will involve prioritising the reuse of existing derelict buildings, particularly to provide community infrastructure, as well as environmental improvements and conservation and upgrading of rural culture and heritage.