Derry eatery named most 'Atmospheric Restaurant in Ireland 2019'

A Derry eatery has been named the most 'Atmospheric Restaurant in Ireland 2019' at the prestigious Georgina Campbell Awards.

The Walled City Brewery captured yet another gong at the prestigious all Ireland Georgina Campbell Awards in Dublin on September 25.

Campbell's annual awards are the longest running in Ireland, independently assessed, and eagerly awaited as a bell weather of trends in Irish hospitality.

On presentation Georgina Campbell said: “The Walled City Brewery is one of my favourite places in Ireland to dine and relax. The fantastic food, beer and extraordinary décor makes it an outstanding customer experience."

Husband and wife team James and Louise Huey dreamt up the idea to open a brewery and restaurant more than four years ago, yet it took 12 months to finally open the doors to the public in the new civic space of Ebrington Square.

James said: “When we started the business we were complete underdogs having little restaurant experience and locating ourselves in a commercially empty square.

James Huey, owner of The Walled City Brewery.

"However, we have carved ourselves out a niche by integrating a brewery into the restaurant and creating a customer experience exclusively serving local beers and food, our staff are absolutely incredible - for me the best on the island."

James continued: “There are over 2,400 restaurants in Ireland and to be named as the most atmospheric is unbelievable. A lot of credit must go to my sister Yvonne Clarke who designed the architecture and interior which set the incredible vibe and helped win the award.”

Dublin-native Louise Huey said: “I was born and raised in Dublin, but my dream is for Derry to become the number one destination for foodies in Ireland, so hopefully this is another tiny step towards that."

James and Louise Huey, proprietors of the Walled City Brewery, get a helping hand behind the bar from Caoimhin Corrigan, Director of the Ebrington Site, at their official opening in 2015.