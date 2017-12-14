Derry farm goes on sale for £1.15m

A Derry farm is up for sale for £1.15m.

The farm, which is located near Eglinton, is for sale as two lots or as a whole.

Lot 1 – guide price: £250,000; lot 2 – guide price: £900,000 and whole – guide price: £1,150,000.

The 105 acre farm was put on the market by Savills.

The farm is a mixed arable and livestock unit with an accessible location. It has a fine modern house with an excellent outlook over Lough Foyle and beyond towards the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.

There is an extensive set of modern farm buildings providing winter accommodation for about 400 head of cattle, livestock handling facilities and underground slurry storage. The farm buildings are off-lying from the house and have a separate access.

The land is suitable for growing arable crops and is a key feature of the farm. It lies within a single ring-fenced block and has a convenient shape with good road frontage. The present farming system at Killylane Road includes an in-hand beef fattening enterprise, with some of the land being let for arable cropping.

Lot 1 (0.67 acre) includes a modern detached two-storey house which was completed in 2002 and is over two storeys. The property has been designed to benefit from ample natural light and the excellent views of the coastline and Binevenagh Mountain. Features of the internal accommodation include timber beams, exposed brickwork, a stove in the drawing room and an open fire in the sitting room.

Lot 2 (103.93 acres) features an extensive range of farm buildings occupying a private, standalone situation in the heart of the farm, plus productive farmland.

James Butler of selling agents Savills said:

"It is not only rare for a ring-fenced farm in excess of 100 acres to come to the market in the county but also one which includes a comfortable house and an extensive range of modern farm buildings. Combining these factors with the versatility of the land is likely to result in interest coming from the local area and further afield."