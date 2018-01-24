Derry has highest level of unemployment in North

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area had the highest level of unemployment in the North throughout 2017.

The percentage of men and women of working age claiming unemployment benefits in December 2017 was 4.7 per cent. Belfast (3.1 per cent) and Causeway Coast and Glen council areas were second and third respectively.

The average percentage for the North of Ireland in December was 2.4 per cent.

When compared to the statistics for November 2017, it emerged that the unemployment level in Derry and Strabane had increased by 1.8 per cent. However, when compared with year-on-year the percentage had decreased by 11.1 per cent.

The total number of people of working age claiming unemployment related benefits in Derry and Strabane in December 2017 was 4,507 of which 3,034 were male and 1,473 were female.