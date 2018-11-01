Derry last on PwC list of cities but praised for 'strong improvement'

Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) has indexed Derry in last place in a list of cities ranked in terms of economic development.

The findings were published by PwC in its annual Good Growth For Cities 2018 report on Thursday.

A view of the Peace Bridge and Guildhall in Derry. (Photo: Andrew Quinn)

Derry features in 11th place in a list of cities within devolved administrations which includes Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and several others.

It's not all doom and gloom though as PwC praised Derry, Perth and Dundee for what it describes as "strong improvements" since the last time the report was published in 2017.

Elsewhere, Belfast is, according to the PwC report, better than major UK cities like Newcastle, Liverpool and Sheffield; it's listed in 32nd place in the Good Growth for Cities Index.

To obtain a digital copy of the report visit the official website: www.pwc.co.uk