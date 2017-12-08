Derry street second fastest for broadband

The street with the second fastest broadband speed is in Derry.

With an average download speed of 158.497 Mbps, Sheskin Gardens in the Irish Street district is the second fastest street in the whole of the UK - second only to a thoroughfare in Motherwell in Scotland.

According to the latest test data of ‘real world’ speeds collected by uSwitch.com, the price comparison and switching service, the slowest street for broadband is Thorpe Lane, Trimley St Martin in Suffolk which has an average download speed of 0.68Mbps - that’s an incredible 260 times slower than the fastest street.

Urban areas dominate the field with four of the UK’s fastest streets found in London, two in Glasgow and one in Greater Manchester.

On Thorpe Lane, it would take over 21 hours to download a two-hour HD film on Netflix and nearly eight hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

By contrast, in Sheskin Gardens, it would take just over five minutes to download a two-hour HD film and a few hundred seconds to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

Ewan Taylor-Gibson, broadband expert at uSwitch.com, says: “It’s astonishing to think you could fly to Sydney in Australia in the time it takes to download a film on the UK’s slowest street.”