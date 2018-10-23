Dunnes Stores recalls turkey slices due to incorrect 'use by' date

Dunnes Stores have issued a recall notice on a batch of slow roasted turkey slices from its Northern Irish stores, due to the product being labelled with an incorrect 'use by' date.

The batch in question should have been labelled with a use by date of 22 October 2018, but instead was marked with a date one month later.

A possible health risk

The Food Standards Agency issued the recall along with the warning that "consuming the product after its intended 'use by' date could pose a risk of food poisoning".

The affected product was a 120g size pack with the batch code 8253B2, labelled with a use by date of 22 November 2018.

The food store is recalling the mislabelled batch and point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled, and informs them what to do if they have purchased it.

No other Dunnes Stores products are known to be similarly affected.

Advice for customers

Dunnes stores issued the following advice to any customers who have purchased the incorrectly labelled food item:

"If you have bought any of the above product, do not eat it beyond its correct 'use by' date of 22 October 2018.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."