Eurospar take over Ráth Mór shopping centre

Local businessman Adrian Kelly is taking over the supermarket at Ráth Mór Shopping Centre in Creggan with immediate effect.

The outlet, which is set to undergo a rebrand, will now trade under the name, Kelly’s EUROSPAR Ráth Mór.

Kelly’s EUROSPAR has committed to maintain current staffing levels and says it will continue to operate the post-office, off-license and popular café.

The new owners are expected to enhance the services offered instore further down the line, with plans for a complete refurbishment already in the pipeline.

Store-owner Adrian Kelly says he is looking forward to opening the store as a new EUROSPAR and revamping the store in the near future.

“Our vision for EUROSPAR Ráth Mór is to offer local residents a complete shopping experience. We hope to refurb our fresh food areas, install healthy and convenient food-to-go options and offer the full suite of services customers have come to expect at EUROSPAR.

“We have vast levels of experience in the local retail market and are confident that customers in the Creggan area will benefit from having everything they need under one roof with ample parking, a post office with extended opening hours plus a fantastic range of local, fresh produce including EUROSPAR’s popular ‘enjoy local’ and ‘The Kitchen’ lines.

Creggan Enterprises, which manages Rath Mor, paid tribute to Donal and Paul Ennis and all the team at Costcutter for their commitment to Ráth Mór over the past 14 years.

Conal Mc Feely, Development Executive for Creggan Enterprises Ltd., said: “We wish Adrian and his team every success and are delighted to state that this partnership will be a major boost for the local community. We have no doubt it will be a resounding success for all concerned.”

Patrick Doody, EUROSPAR, added: “This will be the 63rd EUROSPAR to open in NI and I know Adrian and his team will bring a high-quality offering to local residents.”