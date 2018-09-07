IN FULL: Winners of the 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards

The wait is over - here's the list of winners at 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards.

The awards ceremony was held in the Everglades Hotel on Friday evening and was sponsored by BetMcClean.com

And the winners are:

Inspirational Young Talent: Ava Canney - St Mary’s College - sponsored by City of Derry Airport.

Community Development Person of the Year: Time-Out Team (West), Extern - sponsored by Apex Housing Association.

Business Person of the Year: Robert O’Brien (MetaCompliance) - Sponsored by Calor.

Contribution to Arts & Culture: Acoustronic - sponsored by MetaCompliance.

Charity Worker of the Year: Lilian Seenoi-Barr (North West Migrants Forum).

Volunteer of the Year: Sean Gallagher - sponsored by Derry Journal.

Carer of the Year: Laura Murphy.

Sports Volunteer of the Year: Kevin Morrison - sponsored by BetMcLean.com.

Sports Person of the Year: Marcus Christie - sponsored by BetMcLean.com.

Inspirational Educator of the Year: Clare Melaugh - St Mary’s College - sponsored by MPA Recruitment.

Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality Champion of the Year: Seamus Breslin (History from Headstones).

Outstanding Bravery: Alexandra Johnston: - sponsored by Taggart Homes.

Lifetime Achievement: Mr. John Hume - sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council.