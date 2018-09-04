Local businesses asked to return responses on rates

Businesses in the North West have been urged to return their Reval2020 questionnaire to ensure future business rates are accurate.

Land & Property Services (LPS) has already contacted business ratepayers in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area to collect rental and other business data for the non-domestic rates revaluation – Reval2020.

The new values will be used to calculate individual business rate bills from April 2020.

Patrick Bradley, from Land & Property Services North West Regional Valuation Office, said: “This is a key stage in the process of revaluing properties occupied by businesses and other bodies.

“LPS wants future rate bills from 2020 to be based on accurate information and I am urging business ratepayers to provide their rental information now by completing the online Rent and Lease Questionnaire. If you own your property, then it only takes a couple of minutes to respond.”

Jim Roddy, Derry City Centre Manager said: “It is important that businesses provide the information required to LPS so that they can set the correct rate. For organisations in the city who require assistance filing in the questionnaire you can contact the helpline number 0300 200 7801 with any queries regarding completion of the online Rent and Lease Questionnaire.”

Further information and the questionnaire can be found online at www.finance-ni.gov.uk/reval-2020-ni