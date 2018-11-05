Marks & Spencer Northern Ireland recruiting 300 new Christmas staff

Marks & Spencer Northern Ireland is recruiting 300 new staff for the Christmas period

A variety of roles are available across 21 of the organisation's stores with clothing, home and food departments all looking for fresh staff ahead of the festive period.

M&S Northern Ireland are recruiting 300 Christmas staff (Photo: Shutterstock)

Belfast, Bangor and Lisburn stores are among the 21 stores looking for new staff while newly listed jobs include; beauty car customer assistants, visual stylists and bakery customer assistant.

All 300 vacancies are temporary, though in previous years the retailer has kept on Christmas staff beyond December 25. Last year 32 temporary staff were offered full-time roles with Marks & Spencer Northern Ireland in January.

Simon Layton, M&S Head of Region for Northern Ireland explained the recruitment drive: “Customers come to us at Christmas for trusted quality and extra special service – whether they’re collecting the turkey they ordered online, purchasing Christmas Eve PJs for the kids or buying a new dress for the office party.

“We want to offer these customers the very best experience – that’s why we’re recruiting 300 new team members. Every year we value the additional colleagues we recruit and it’s great a number stay with us.

“For those interested in applying, retail experience is helpful, but what we’re really after are colleagues who are ready to be part of a hard-working team and help make every moment special for our customers.”

Read more about the new job listings at careers.marksandspencer.com

