Measures at busy shopping area welcomed

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has welcomed confirmation of measures to address concerns over disability access and visibility at a busy local shopping complex.

Colr. Cusack said local people and business owners in the Hatfield area have raised a number of issues.

“As the spacious carpark never empties this has had its toll on the current parking and road markings which are now barely visible,” she said. “The entrance into the carpark, which is a one way left turn only, is incredibly tight and too often drivers deliberately ignore this and go straight ahead causing a potential hazard. Disabled bays are too often abused and there is also a need for an additional dropped kerb to facilitate those with mobility issues.

“I have therefore contacted the owners directly about the range of issues and I am pleased to convey that works will now be carried out in stages, the first to redesign and extend the entrance. This will be followed by the repainting of spaces and road markings, improved disability access and dropped kerbs. The first stage of works is estimated to commence towards the end of February, weather permitting.

“When completed, these measures, in conjunction with the redesign of the Kylemore crossing, should go a long way to improve road safety.”