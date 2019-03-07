Nazareth House demolition to make way for 64 new homes

A proposal to demolish the former Nazareth House care home and chapel at Bishop Street to allow for the development of 64 new dwellings has been unanimously approved by local Councillors.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee gave the green light for the development on Wednesday.

The application included the demolition of existing buildings, except the Nazareth House listed building, and the development of 40 new detached properties, two semi-detached and eight general need apartments.

It also includes the refurbishment of the Nazareth House into 24 apartments with associated landscaping and car parking.

The development will see the demolition of the chapel and former care home adjoining Nazareth House and allow for alterations to the single storey link corridor from Nazareth House Primary School to Nazareth House, the conversion, refurbishment and alterations to Nazareth House.

Approval was granted subject to a number of conditions.

Commenting on the decision, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Cllr Warren Robinson said it was welcome news for the city and a really positive news story that shows the Council’s commitment to protecting local heritage and supporting the development of old and unused sites to restore them in a positive way that showcases their historic character.

He said: “This is good news for Derry and a very positive regeneration opportunity that will not only bring about new jobs for the city and wider area but will see the development and regeneration of a much loved historical site in the heart of the city,” he commented.