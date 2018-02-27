New Derry to Edinburgh route confirmed

A new route from City of Derry Airport to Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh has been confirmed.

The new winter route will begin in October this year and is being launched by low cost airline Ryanair.

Edinburgh's Christmas market.

Tickets for the new service go on sale today.

Edinburgh is renowned as one of the world’s most beautiful cities, with its gothic Old Town, castles and landmarks and shoppers’ paradise in the New Town attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world each year.

The annual Edinburgh Festival, and its legendary Christmas markets and Hogmanay New Year celebrations are also massive draws.

It is also used by many as a base for exploring the Scottish Highlands and beyond.

Edinburgh Castle (Photo Brendan McDaid)

A spokesperson from City of Derry Airport confirmed that Ryanair have launched a new service from Edinburgh to City of Derry Airport as part of its Winter 2018 destinations.

It was confirmed earlier today that Ryanair’s existing route from Glasgow International Airport will switch to Edinburgh Airport from October 28.