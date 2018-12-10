New housing will create up to 80 jobs

Local firm, Braidwater, has welcomed a decision by local councillors to grant permission for a major new housing development in Drumahoe.

Derry & Strabane Council’s Planning Committee recently granted full planning permission for the construction of 241 dwellings on the Glenshane Road. The decision followed a Pre-Determination Hearing which was held on November 9.

A total of 69 representations were received and one petition containing 15 signatures, during the course of the application.

Planning Committee Chair, Colr. Warren Robinson commented: “The provision of over 240 new homes in the Drumahoe area is particularly significant as it will have a major impact on the development of the area. It demonstrates council’s commitment to alleviating the growing pressure on housing provision here.”

In a statement, Braidwater said: “This decision is an endorsement of the hard work and commitment to public consultation shown by Braidwater Homes to ensure the local storm water infrastructure is adequately designed for all possible conditions.

“Outline planning permission for the 240 new homes at Beech Hill View on the Glenshane Road has been in place for a number of years, with a recommendation for approval from the Planning Department, so we are pleased that this critical development for the local economy can proceed without further delay.

“The construction work will see the delivery of new homes and the creation of between 60 to 80 construction jobs, with further positive indirect benefits for the local economy. In addition to the jobs, the wider project will see the investment of £1.5m in local road upgrades and landscape management.

“Construction work will commence in the early part of 2019 with the first homes available for completion in Autumn. To register interest log onto www.braidwater.com