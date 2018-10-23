North West Regional College named health and social care hub

North West Regional College has joined forces with the five other further education colleges in Northern Ireland to officially launch the ‘Let’s Do Business’ initiative.

Let’s Do Business is designed to help local businesses unlock their full potential by linking with their nearest Further Education (FE) college to help recruit talented people, reskill and upskill their existing staff or to access expertise in innovation and research.

During a launch event held at Allstate NI in Belfast, Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy Noel Lavery also announced that NWRC has been designated as a curriculum hub for Health and Social care.

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: “The FE sector is committed to creating a globally competitive economy. On a day-to-day basis we are working with businesses right across NI – from the large multi-nationals such as AE Global and E&I Engineering, to the SMEs and micro businesses which are the very heart of our local economy.

“Through collaboration with the FE sector, businesses can improve productivity, innovation, and creativity to help support a more competitive local economy.”

Mr Murphy said NWRC had a long history of delivering for business in the local area.

“With Let’s Do Business and the Curriculum Hubs, we take this capability a step further. We are working with local companies every day to improve productivity, innovation and creativity. Our clear message is, we are ready to deliver for local SMEs and micro-businesses right up to multi-nationals – Let’s Do Business.”

Permanent Secretary Mr Lavery meanwhile said: “The network of Further Education colleges in Northern Ireland contains a deep well of talent that can be a hugely valuable resource for local businesses.”

Local businesses can connect with North West Regional College’s Business Support Centre at

www.bsc.nwrc.ac.uk/ or www.yourcollegeni.com