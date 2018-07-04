O'Neills super store opening in Derry this week

Irish sportswear company, O'Neills, will open the doors of its new super store in Derry for the first time this week.

The new Waterloo Place based store will open at 11am on Thursday.

The new shop has created 40 new jobs for the local economy.

"Celebrating 100 years in the sportswear business, O'Neills is proud to announce that one of the country's most historic, vibrant and dynamic cities, Derry, is to be the location of our latest retail venture, creating around 40 new jobs," said Stephen Thompson from O'Neill's back in March.