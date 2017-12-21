Plans for 3,500 new homes in Derry approved

A massive new housing development along the Buncrana Road has been given approval in principal.

The H2 proposal for 3,500 new homes, a new primary school, church and other community facilities was recommended for approval by Planners at a special meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday.

The first phase of work is expected to begin in 18 months time, and the entire development will take in the lands west of Buncrana Road between Whitehouse Road and Benview Estate, Coshquin.

Sinn Fein Housing spokesperson Councillor Tony Hassan has welcomed the proposed development.

Colr. Hassan said: “After 13 years of campaigning to have this site developed we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with outline planning approval. The long saga of the H2 site has ended.

“I have to commend Derry City and Strabane Planning Committee and the Chief Executive of the Council John Kelpie for bringing this development to the stage which will bring the regeneration of the Buncrana Road area a lot closer than it has been over a decade.

“This development when approved will provide hundreds of jobs and bring work to the construction industry in the city which will take many constructing workers off the dole for the next number of years.”

He added: “The news that consultants have begun work on a new junction strategy and environmental surveys in connection with a proposed carriageway along the length of the Buncrana Road has to be welcomed.

“The upgrading of the A2 Buncrana Road will also help the regeneration of the area as the Buncrana Road is not capable of taking the volume of traffic that uses it on a daily basis.

“It could help solve the problems that face residents who live at the junctions of the Collon, Templegrove, Woodbrook, and Whitehouse park areas of the city.”